Recent Winter Storm Takes Out Half Of MODOT Supply Of Salt For LOTO Region

To say the recent winter storm really did a number on MoDOT’s Central District may be quite the understatement.

That’s according to Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says the storm wiped out about half of the Central District’s allotted salt supply for the whole winter….“We placed 17,400 tons of salt across from Missouri.”

Roeger also says the plows were put to the test covering over 330,000 miles across the 18-county district which also contributed to the $4.5 million figure it cost to take care of the roadways during the eight-day operation…..“Between the material and the fringe and benefits and wages for our employees and the cost on the equipment.”

Supplies are currently described as adequate to last throughout the rest of winter.