Missouri Employers Prepare for Prop-A Earned Paid Sick Time Despite Pending Challenges

Barring any changes to the statewide voter-approved Proposition-A in November, employees across Missouri will be entitled beginning May 1st to start earning and using paid sick time.

The Earned Paid Sick Time also includes other provisions prohibiting employers from retaliatory personnel action against employees requesting paid sick time. The law also exempts federal and state governments, their political subdivisions and some businesses not grossing at least $500,000 in annual revenues.

The new paid sick time provision of Prop-A, which also boosted minimum wage, left employers scrambling to meet this week’s deadline on Tuesday (April 15) to notify employees and confirm their receipts of the information.

The Missouri legislature is considering one House and one Senate bill to overturn the paid sick leave law.

The Missouri Supreme Court is also expected to release by the end of this month its opinion on a constitutional challenge to Prop-A which would put it back on the ballot.