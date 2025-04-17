State Lawmakers (Some) Seeking to Reverse Abortion Vote This Past November

Despite a statewide vote in November approving Amendment-3 to roll back the near-total abortion ban, state lawmakers are moving on legislation to put the issue back on an upcoming ballot.

The constitutional amendment proposed by Representative Ed Lewis, of Moberly, and carried by Representative Brian Seitz, of Branson…both Republicans…needs final approval by the Senate before it moves to the governor for it to be put to the voters again.

If then approved by the voters, the previous near-total ban would be re-instated with exceptions for medical emergencies, fatal fetal anomalies and for survivors of rape and incest in the first 12 weeks of gestation.

Amendment-3, to allow abortions, was approved by the voters statewide by a narrow 3.2 percent in November.