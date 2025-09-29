Missouri Farmers Care Accepting Applications For “Drive To Feed Kids” Grant Program

Missouri Farmers Care has announced that accepting applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Drive to Feed Kids grant program.

The initiative provides funding for local projects aimed at reducing food insecurity in communities across Missouri.

The matching grant program supports FFA chapters, 4-H clubs, career and technical education organizations, and collegiate groups.

Previous recipients of the M-F-C grants have launched backpack food programs, enhanced community pantry resources, organized meal distribution events, hosted canned food drives and a variety of other service projects.

The applications will be accepted through October 15 with more details and the online application available at www.mofarmerscare.com.



The Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids has provided over 13.7 million meals since the program was established in 2017.