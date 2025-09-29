Three Dead And Five Injured In Eight Vehicle Accident Outside St. Louis

Three people are dead and five others injured in an eight-vehicle chain-reaction accident on northbound Interstate-55 near the 174-mile marker in Jefferson County south of Saint Louis.

The highway patrol says the accident happened Sunday afternoon when the driver of a freightliner truck was not paying attention to slow moving traffic hitting the back of a car starting the chain-reaction.

Two people from Memphis, Tennessee, in the car hit by the freightliner died at the scene along with a Pevely woman in one of the other cars.

Also injured was one person who suffered minor injuries, two with moderate injuries and two with serious injuries.