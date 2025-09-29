fbpx

Tue. Sep 30th, 2025

 

Three Dead And Five Injured In Eight Vehicle Accident Outside St. Louis

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Monday, September 29th, 2025

Three people are dead and five others injured in an eight-vehicle chain-reaction accident on northbound Interstate-55 near the 174-mile marker in Jefferson County south of Saint Louis.

The highway patrol says the accident happened Sunday afternoon when the driver of a freightliner truck was not paying attention to slow moving traffic hitting the back of a car starting the chain-reaction.

Two people from Memphis, Tennessee, in the car hit by the freightliner died at the scene along with a Pevely woman in one of the other cars.

Also injured was one person who suffered minor injuries, two with moderate injuries and two with serious injuries.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Monday, September 29th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony