Missouri Highway Patrol Says 2023 Proved To Be A Busy Year

How busy was the Missouri State Highway Patrol during 2023?

According to numbers provided by the Department of Public Safety, the patrol’s division of drug and crime control marked its 40th anniversary year investigating over 2,500 cases in 112 of the state’s 114 counties and the independent City of St. Louis.

The division of drug and crime control has 125 investigators and 17 civilian support personnel and is representative on several specialized units dealing with criminal activity in connection to forensics, human trafficking, child-related crimes, anti-terrorism and illegal gaming.

Narcotics investigators with D-D-C-C also belong to several multi-jurisdictional drug task forces and helped in the investigations of 156 deaths, 50 sexual offenses and 1,750 drug cases.