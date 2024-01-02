Osage Beach BOA Meeting Set For Wednesday Due To Conflict

By comparison to normal meetings, the first regular meeting of the new year could be a short one for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen.

One unfinished item of business will deal with approving a $224,000 lift station rehab project.

Among the new business items…renewal of an agreement with St. Louis County dealing with the city’s prescription drug monitoring program and discussion about pursuing a local use tax in the city applied to online out-of-state purchases.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, on Wednesday of this next week due to a conflict on Thursday, will begin at 5:30 in city hall.