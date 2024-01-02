fbpx

Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

 

Osage Beach BOA Meeting Set For Wednesday Due To Conflict

Monday, January 1st, 2024

By comparison to normal meetings, the first regular meeting of the new year could be a short one for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen.

One unfinished item of business will deal with approving a $224,000 lift station rehab project.

Among the new business items…renewal of an agreement with St. Louis County dealing with the city’s prescription drug monitoring program and discussion about pursuing a local use tax in the city applied to online out-of-state purchases.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, on Wednesday of this next week due to a conflict on Thursday, will begin at 5:30 in city hall.

Reporter Mike Anthony