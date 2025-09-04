Missouri House Of Representatives Starts Second Session That Includes Redistricting Discussions

Now that the Second Extra Session of the General Assembly is underway in the Missouri House of Representatives, there are two main topics of discussion being considered.

Half of the agenda involves redistricting. The other half features changes to initiative petitions.

During this year’s regular legislative session, initiative petitions were the focus of Senate Joint Resolution of 47, sponsored by Senator Joe Carter of Granby.

“It’s very similar to the opposed amendments that we’ve just heard from Senator Moon and from Senator Brown, more identically aligned with Senator Brown’s language.”

Senator Maggie Nurenburn of Kansas City says she is not a fan of this idea.

“And you’re leading with ballot candy that essentially requires residency and citizenship to be able to vote. Didn’t we just do that with Amendment 7?



Ultimately, while the committee voted this resolution do pass, it was not considered by the full Missouri Senate.

The Missouri Senate will begin its portion of this extra session one week later.

Missouri Governor Michael Kehoe called for this special legislative session in part to redraw the state’s US House districts, “This is about clarity for voters and ownership of our future.”

Don’t expect Missouri Democrats to flee the state as Texas Democrats did.

Missouri Republicans have a supermajority and can vote without any Democratic members present.

Missouri Democratic state Representative Ashley Awni pointed out, in fact, “leaving the state would be something that I think that frankly the Republicans would love and make their jobs a lot easier.”

The proposed redraw of the congressional district maps is designed to favor Republicans, but it will target the Kansas City’s 5th district.

If approved, it would divide Kansas City into 3 districts, diluting the traditional Democratic stronghold.

Critics have denounced this as partisan gerrymandering.

If the bill passes, Republicans in the state would have an opportunity to win seven seats in next year’s midterm elections.

Right now Missouri is represented by six Republicans and two Democrats.