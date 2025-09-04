Osage Beach Make Five Arrests Over The Past Week

Fri. Sep 5th, 2025
Five people found themselves on the wrong side of the law with Osage Beach police for the week ending this past Sunday.
Lieutenant Michael O’Day says three people were busted for possession of a controlled substance, one for drunk driving and one for driving revoked or suspended also with a couple outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court.
For the week, Osage Beach police also responded to seven reports each of stealing and suspicious while initiating 135 traffic stops.