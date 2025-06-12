Missouri House Passes Legislation Towards Keeping Royals & Chiefs In Missouri

We saw some good news yesterday for those folks wanting to see both the Royals and Chiefs continue to play their games inside the borders of Missouri and not the other side of Kansas City and Kansas.

The Missouri House of Representatives yesterday passed legislation by a vote of 90 to 58 to help pay for the Chiefs and Royals stadium projects during a special legislative session.

Now this is a Senate passed bill from last week, so now it heads to the desk of Governor Mike Kehoe.

It certainly looks like things are trending to the Royals and Chiefs staying in Missouri and possibly with new stadiums on the way.