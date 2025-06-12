Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children On Bagnell Dam BLVD Facing Charges

A 54-year-old man from Boys Town, Nebraska, finds himself in the Camden County Jail after allegedly exposing himself to three juveniles along Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Lake Ozark police report that the juveniles flagged down an officer on Monday to report the incident.

When confronted by the officer, William Reese…described as having a Washington state address and as having been heavily intoxicated…claimed that he was being harassed by the juveniles and denied exposing himself but did admit to touching himself on the outside of his shorts.

Reese was taken into custody and is formally charged with three class-B misdemeanor counts of sexual misconduct. His bond was set at $25,000.