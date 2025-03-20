Missouri Is Ranking 12th In The Best States For Doctors

Thu. Mar 20th, 2025
Missouri ranks fairly well across the country for being one of the best states for doctors.
That’s according to a new study released by personal finance website WalletHub.com which also included the District of Columbia.
Among the key metrics used to determine the rankings, which put Missouri as number-12 overall, were opportunity and competition along with medical environment.
Ranking at the bottom of the list for doctors were D.C., Rhode Island and Hawaii while South Dakota, Indiana and Montana are at the top of the list.
***Full Report:
With National Doctors’ Day coming up on March 30 and a family physician’s average annual salary at around $225,000, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst States for Doctors, as well as expert commentary, to help pinpoint where doctors can find the most financial success and the best quality employment.
To identify the best states for doctors (and for patients who want the best care), WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics. The data set ranges from the average annual wage of physicians to the number of hospitals per capita to the quality of the public hospital system.
|Best States for Doctors
|Worst States for Doctors
|1. Montana
|42. Alaska
|2. Indiana
|43. New York
|3. South Dakota
|44. Maryland
|4. Iowa
|45. New Mexico
|5. Utah
|46. Illinois
|6. North Carolina
|47. Oregon
|7. Minnesota
|48. New Jersey
|8. North Dakota
|49. District of Columbia
|9. Tennessee
|50. Rhode Island
|10. Wisconsin
|51. Hawaii
Best vs. Worst:
To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-doctors/11376