Missouri Is Ranking 12th In The Best States For Doctors

Missouri ranks fairly well across the country for being one of the best states for doctors.

That’s according to a new study released by personal finance website WalletHub.com which also included the District of Columbia.

Among the key metrics used to determine the rankings, which put Missouri as number-12 overall, were opportunity and competition along with medical environment.

Ranking at the bottom of the list for doctors were D.C., Rhode Island and Hawaii while South Dakota, Indiana and Montana are at the top of the list.

With National Doctors’ Day coming up on March 30 and a family physician’s average annual salary at around $225,000, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst States for Doctors, as well as expert commentary, to help pinpoint where doctors can find the most financial success and the best quality employment.

To identify the best states for doctors (and for patients who want the best care), WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics. The data set ranges from the average annual wage of physicians to the number of hospitals per capita to the quality of the public hospital system.

Best States for Doctors Worst States for Doctors 1. Montana 42. Alaska 2. Indiana 43. New York 3. South Dakota 44. Maryland 4. Iowa 45. New Mexico 5. Utah 46. Illinois 6. North Carolina 47. Oregon 7. Minnesota 48. New Jersey 8. North Dakota 49. District of Columbia 9. Tennessee 50. Rhode Island 10. Wisconsin 51. Hawaii

Best vs. Worst:

Utah has the highest average annual wage for surgeons (adjusted for cost of living) , which is 2.7 times higher than in District of Columbia, the lowest.

, which is 2.7 times higher than in District of Columbia, the lowest. North Dakota has the lowest number of physicians per 1,000 residents , which is 5.6 times lower than in District of Columbia, the highest.

, which is 5.6 times lower than in District of Columbia, the highest. Florida has the highest projected share of the population aged 65 and older by 2030 , which is two times higher than in Utah, the lowest.

, which is two times higher than in Utah, the lowest. Nebraska has the lowest annual malpractice liability insurance rate, which is 8.1 times lower than in New York, the highest.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-doctors/11376