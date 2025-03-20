Northwest Fire District Battles Raging Wildfire Wednesday Near Edwards

Firefighters from the Northwest Camden County District and mutual aid from several other districts from the lake area and surrounding region put in a 12-hour day on Tuesday trying to contain a large natural cover fire.

The fire was first reported in the area of Florida Beach Road in Edwards and was fast moving taking aim at several structures.

Crews began establishing fire breaks around the houses and holding lines around the rest of the fire.

Firefighters were forced out of the immediate area, however, shifting the focus to trying to contain the fire from the roadway which, at least, proved to be successful pending any more curve balls delivered by Mother Nature.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no structures damaged or lost and no injuries during that fire event.