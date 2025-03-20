Missouri Senate On Recess With Plans To Get Straight To The Budget When They Return

The Missouri Senate remains on its annual mid-session recess.

After lawmakers return to Jefferson City on March 24, focus will later shift to the Fiscal Year 2026 state operating budget, which has to be finished by May 9.

Some Missouri senators have been working on this since the beginning of the year.

Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe is vice-chair of the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee…

“We’re getting through those budget books and we’ve got more on tap.”

Senator Maggie Nurrenbern of Kansas City also serves on the panel.

She says she believes the proposed budget to be $300 million short on the education foundation funding formula…

“My priority will be to restore the full funding, that our foundation formular requires…to ensure every student is able to receive a quality education.”

The Missouri Senate typically receives the 13 measures that comprise the next budget toward the end of April.

The Fiscal Year 2026 state operating budget is due to be delivered to the governor no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, May 9.

Missouri senators are midway through their annual mid-session recess.

Session will resume on Monday.