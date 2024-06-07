Missouri Is Seeing Rising Unemployment Claims According To Wallethub

The State of Missouri is among the top states reflecting the biggest increases in the numbers of unemployment claims.

That’s according to personal finance website WalletHub.com which identifies Missouri as #13 in the study which also took into account the District of Columbia.

Metrics used for the study included changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks and the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.

Utah, Kentucky and Ohio reflected the smallest increases in unemployment claims while Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota reflected the biggest increases in claims.

New unemployment claims increased by 3.6% week-over-week on May 27, yet were 12.3% lower compared to the same week last year. To help add some context to this statistic, WalletHub just released updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most.

Key Stats:

The following states had unemployment claims last week that were higher than in the previous week: Arkansas, Wisconsin, Nevada, Illinois, Alabama, West Virginia, Alaska, Oregon, California, Montana, Florida, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Pennsylvania, Iowa, New Mexico, Kansas, Ohio, Minnesota and North Dakota.

While there was an increase in weekly claims nationally, 29 states (including Ohio, New Hampshire, and Georgia) had unemployment claims last week that were better than the same week last year.

Biggest Increase Last Week Smallest Increase Last Week 1. North Dakota 42. New Hampshire 2. Minnesota 43. North Carolina 3. Iowa 44. District of Columbia 4. Massachusetts 45. Louisiana 5. Pennsylvania 46. Delaware 6. Kansas 47. Indiana 7. Nevada 48. Georgia 8. Maryland 49. Utah 9. West Virginia 50. Kentucky 10. New Jersey 51. Ohio

