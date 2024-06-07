MO Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe Says Tourism Starts With The Lake

With the main summer season now underway, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe put KRMS Radio and TV on his list of scheduled stops while tending to other business in the lake area.

Kehoe says, with tourism a strong number-2 driver only behind agriculture for the state economy, you need not to look any further than where it all begins…right here in the lake area.

“The economic impact of multiple tourism attractions we have around the state are important, but we are sitting in the heart of one of the most important ones. And you’re in the season when that is happening…and we’ve seen a lot of exciting developments, announcements…we’ve seen some groundbreaking’s down here.”

Kehoe has thrown his hat into this year’s Governor’s race…he’s being opposed on the Republican ticket by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Senator Bill Eigel and Chris Wright…an army vet and National Guardsman.