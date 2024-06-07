Royals Win & Cardinals Fall During Thursday Games + NBA Finals In Friday Sports Report

The Royals’ bullpen needed to work a little overtime on Thursday after Brady Singer lasted just three and two-thirds innings, gave up three runs, but the pen was up to the task.

Shut out baseball from that point forward, James McArthur caps it with the save, his 12th save on the year.

Vinny passed Quintino a couple doubles, Royals win it by a score of 4-3.

Remember, a big one against Cleveland, they’re chasing the Guardians in the American League Central Division.

Wednesday’s game was rained out, so the Royals find themselves kind of back where they started, four games out as we start the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, really disappointing performances, they lose to the lowly Colorado Rockies 3-2 on a night where Sonny Gray, the ace, takes the mound.

Gray lasted just four and two-thirds innings, he takes the loss, he’s now 7-4, and the Cardinals’ bats were really humming right along there for a while.

Eight hits, but only two runs in defeat.

Cardinals, again, three games under .500.

NBA Finals Game 1 last night saw the Boston Celtics work.

The Dallas Mavericks, 107-89 the final.

All five of the Celtics in the starting lineup would get into double figures, led by Jalen Brown, he had 22.

Jason Tatum, 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win