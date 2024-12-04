Missouri Not So Vulnerable When It Comes To Identity Theft And Fraud

How vulnerable is the State of Missouri when it comes to identity theft and fraud?

According to personal finance website WalletHub.com, Missouri ranks fairly well coming in as the 32nd most vulnerable in the study which considered 14 key metrics.

Those metrics ranged from the number of identity theft complaints per capita and the average loss due to fraud.

West Virginia was identified as the least vulnerable state with Delaware as the most vulnerable state…only more secure than the District of Columbia which was also included in the study.

Full Report:

With Americans having lost $10 billion to scams last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, along with expert commentary, to identify where people are most at risk of financial harm.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from identity theft complaints per capita to the average loss due to fraud.

Most Vulnerable States Least Vulnerable States 1. District of Columbia 42. Idaho 2. Delaware 43. Wisconsin 3. California 44. Utah 4. South Dakota 45. Kentucky 5. Florida 46. Arkansas 6. Nevada 47. Kansas 7. Connecticut 48. Vermont 8. Arizona 49. Montana 9. Texas 50. Rhode Island 10. Iowa 51. West Virginia

Key Stats

South Dakota has the fewest identity-theft complaints (per 100,000 residents) , 5.1 times fewer than in the District of Columbia, the state with the most.

, 5.1 times fewer than in the District of Columbia, the state with the most. The District of Columbia has the fewest people arrested for fraud per capita , 20.7 times fewer than in Delaware, the state with the most.

, 20.7 times fewer than in Delaware, the state with the most. South Dakota has the fewest fraud complaints (per 100,000 residents) , 3.2 times fewer than in the District of Columbia, which has the most.

, 3.2 times fewer than in the District of Columbia, which has the most. Kentucky has the lowest median loss amount due to fraud, 2.1 times lower than in Alaska, the state with the highest.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-identity-theft-and-fraud-are-worst/17549