Missouri Not So Vulnerable When It Comes To Identity Theft And Fraud

Thu. Dec 5th, 2024
How vulnerable is the State of Missouri when it comes to identity theft and fraud?
According to personal finance website WalletHub.com, Missouri ranks fairly well coming in as the 32nd most vulnerable in the study which considered 14 key metrics.
Those metrics ranged from the number of identity theft complaints per capita and the average loss due to fraud.
West Virginia was identified as the least vulnerable state with Delaware as the most vulnerable state…only more secure than the District of Columbia which was also included in the study.
Full Report:
With Americans having lost $10 billion to scams last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, along with expert commentary, to identify where people are most at risk of financial harm.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from identity theft complaints per capita to the average loss due to fraud.
|Most Vulnerable States
|Least Vulnerable States
|1. District of Columbia
|42. Idaho
|2. Delaware
|43. Wisconsin
|3. California
|44. Utah
|4. South Dakota
|45. Kentucky
|5. Florida
|46. Arkansas
|6. Nevada
|47. Kansas
|7. Connecticut
|48. Vermont
|8. Arizona
|49. Montana
|9. Texas
|50. Rhode Island
|10. Iowa
|51. West Virginia
Key Stats
To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-identity-theft-and-fraud-are-worst/17549