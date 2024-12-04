Ameren Throws Out Tips To Keep Electric Costs Down At Christmas Vacation Light Displays

If you’ve been compared to Clark Griswold when it comes to decorating for the holiday, Ameren-Missouri has a few tips to help keep that electric bill from wiping out your life-savings.

Among those tips…decorate efficiently with ENERGY STAR and L-E-D lights, program your holiday lights for maximum exposure when people will see them, use other energy-free decorations such as wreaths and ribbons, install a smart thermostat to help control the temperature in your home and use alternate kitchen appliances such as a crock pot which uses less energy.

Ameren also says, for your own safety, not to overload circuits and outlets and keep your decorations away from heat sources such as fireplaces and space heaters.