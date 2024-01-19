Missouri Public Safety Office Nominations To Honor First Responders & Citizens Now Open

Nominations are now open to recognize first responders and civilians who have gone above and beyond the call of duty by performing lifesaving efforts.

Mike O’Connell, from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, says the “Red, White and Blue Heart Award,” the “Missouri Medal of Honor” and the “Governor’s Medal” are awarded to first responders while the “Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award” honors civilians.

The deadline for leaders of public safety agencies to nominate a member, or members, for recognition of actions performed in 2023 is the 29th of next month. The awards will then be presented later this year in a ceremony in Jefferson City.

Nominations can be submitted online on the department of public safety’s website http://dps.mo.gov/medal/

***Full Release:

Nomination deadline is Feb. 29, 2024 for Missouri Public Safety Medals honoring heroic first responders and civilians

Honors include Red, White and Blue Heart Award; Missouri Medal of Valor; Governor’s Medal; and Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award

JEFFERSON CITY – Nominations are now open for the State of Missouri’s highest awards honoring first responders for heroic actions beyond the call of duty performed in 2023. The awards are the Red, White and Blue Heart Award, Missouri Medal of Valor, and Governor’s Medal. The state will also once again be conferring the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award. The awards will be presented during a ceremony in Jefferson City in late 2024.

The deadline for leaders of public safety agencies to nominate a member(s) for any of the Public Safety Medals for actions performed in 2023 is Feb. 29, 2024 . Nominations must come from the leader of the public safety agency. Nomination forms and additional information about the awards, including who is eligible to make a nomination, is available at: http://dps.mo.gov/medal/. There is a different nomination form for each award.

For the purposes of these awards, a public safety officer is defined as a person serving a public agency, with or without compensation, as a firefighter, law enforcement officer, or emergency personnel or emergency management personnel. The term “law enforcement officer” includes a person who is a state or local corrections or court officer. EMS personnel are eligible.

Here are summaries of the awards: