Morgan R-2 School Board Meeting Set For Thursday

The Morgan County R2 Board of education gets together tonight to take care of a fairly light agenda.

New business highlights the published agenda with discussion on setting the April Board Election Ballot, reviewing and approving the district’s continuous school improvement plan and approving around ten different M-S-B-A policy updates.

An executive session to deal with student discipline, legal matters and personnel issues also appears on the agenda.

The Morgan County R2 Board of Education meeting, tonight in the Middle School Library, is expected to start at 6:00.