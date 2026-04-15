Missouri Ranked 33rd For The “Arts” On World Art Day

It is World Art Day.

And with about 5.4 million Americans employed in the arts, the non-profit organization smilehub has put together a new report on the best states for the arts in 2026.

16 key metrics were used for the study including access to art, artists economy and personal finances, and arts education.

When the numbers were crunched together, Missouri ranked as the 33rd best state for the arts.

The worst states for the arts were identified as Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi while the best states are Washington, California and New York.

More info:

With World Art Day on April 15, and approximately 5.4 million Americans employed in the arts, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for the Arts and the Best States for the Arts in 2026.

To highlight the states that provide the best environment for the arts and the ones that need to improve the most, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 16 key metrics. The data set ranges from artists per capita to the share of arts and cultural value added to a state’s economy to arts charities per capita.

 Best States Worst States 1. New York 41. Kansas 2. California 42. Oklahoma 3. Washington 43. Nevada 4. Oregon 44. Idaho 5. Vermont 45. South Carolina 6. Montana 46. West Virginia 7. Massachusetts 47. Kentucky 8. Colorado 48. Arkansas 9. New Mexico 49. Alabama 10. Minnesota 50. Mississippi

Key Stats

New York has the most art charities per capita – 14.8 times higher than New Hampshire, which has the fewest.

14.8 times higher than New Hampshire, which has the fewest. Nevada has the highest average salary for fine art ists adjusted for the cost of living – 2 times higher than Hawaii, which has the lowest.

2 times higher than Hawaii, which has the lowest. Washington has the most art ists per capita – 17.5 times more than Delaware, which has the fewest art ists.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://smilehub.org/blog/best-states-for-the-arts/113