Missouri Ranked 33rd For The “Arts” On World Art Day

Wed. Apr 15th, 2026
It is World Art Day.
And with about 5.4 million Americans employed in the arts, the non-profit organization smilehub has put together a new report on the best states for the arts in 2026.
16 key metrics were used for the study including access to art, artists economy and personal finances, and arts education.
When the numbers were crunched together, Missouri ranked as the 33rd best state for the arts.
The worst states for the arts were identified as Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi while the best states are Washington, California and New York.
More info:
With World Art Day on April 15, and approximately 5.4 million Americans employed in the arts, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for the Arts and the Best States for the Arts in 2026.
To highlight the states that provide the best environment for the arts and the ones that need to improve the most, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 16 key metrics. The data set ranges from artists per capita to the share of arts and cultural value added to a state’s economy to arts charities per capita.
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Best States
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Worst States
|1. New York
|41. Kansas
|2. California
|42. Oklahoma
|3. Washington
|43. Nevada
|4. Oregon
|44. Idaho
|5. Vermont
|45. South Carolina
|6. Montana
|46. West Virginia
|7. Massachusetts
|47. Kentucky
|8. Colorado
|48. Arkansas
|9. New Mexico
|49. Alabama
|10. Minnesota
|50. Mississippi
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://smilehub.org/blog/best-states-for-the-arts/113