Final Chance To Submit Comments For Ameren Increases Is This Thursday

Thursday is the intervention deadline set by the Missouri Public Service Commission for cases filed by Union Electric Company, AKA Ameren Missouri, requesting an adjustment under its Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Clause .

Ameren submitted direct testimony and a revised tariff sheet on April 1st proposing an updated fuel adjustment rate and requesting that the tariff go into effect on June 1st.

Applications to intervene should be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission or online through the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System.

Individual citizens can also comment by contacting the Office of the Public Counsel which is a separate state agency from the PSC representing the general public in matters before the Commission.