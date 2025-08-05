Missouri Ranked 36th In Study Of “Best States To Have A Baby” By Wallethub

With inflation continuing to push the cost of having a baby higher and higher, the personal finance website WalletHub.com has put together a study to determine the best, and worst, states to have a baby.

WalletHub used 31 key measures for the study including cost, health care, baby friendliness and family friendliness.

Missouri ended up being ranked 36th.

The worst states to have a baby, according to the WalletHub study, are Nevada, Alabama and Mississippi. The best states were identified as Minnesota, North Dakota and Massachusetts

With the average conventional birth costing over $2,600 for mothers with insurance and nearly $15,000 for mothers without insurance

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Best States to Have a Baby Worst States to Have a Baby 1. Massachusetts 42. West Virginia 2. North Dakota 43. Oklahoma 3. Minnesota 44. Florida 4. New Hampshire 45. Arkansas 5. Maine 46. New Mexico 6. Rhode Island 47. Georgia 7. Vermont 48. South Carolina 8. Washington 49. Nevada 9. Iowa 50. Alabama 10. District of Columbia 51. Mississippi

Best vs. Worst

South Dakota has the lowest average annual cost for early child care , which is 3.5 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest.

, which is 3.5 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest. Alaska has the lowest share of childbirths with low birth weight , which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest.

, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest. Delaware has the most obstetricians and gynecologists (per 100,000 residents) , which is 13.8 times more than in Louisiana, the fewest.

, which is 13.8 times more than in Louisiana, the fewest. Massachusetts has the highest parental leave policy score, 160, while 9 states, such as Alabama, Michigan and South Dakota, tie for the lowest at 0.

