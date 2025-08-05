Missouri Ranked 36th In Study Of “Best States To Have A Baby” By Wallethub

Tue. Aug 5th, 2025
With inflation continuing to push the cost of having a baby higher and higher, the personal finance website WalletHub.com has put together a study to determine the best, and worst, states to have a baby.
WalletHub used 31 key measures for the study including cost, health care, baby friendliness and family friendliness.
Missouri ended up being ranked 36th.
The worst states to have a baby, according to the WalletHub study, are Nevada, Alabama and Mississippi. The best states were identified as Minnesota, North Dakota and Massachusetts
With the average conventional birth costing over $2,600 for mothers with insurance and nearly $15,000 for mothers without insurance, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby, as well as expert commentary.
To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.
|Best States to Have a Baby
|Worst States to Have a Baby
|1. Massachusetts
|42. West Virginia
|2. North Dakota
|43. Oklahoma
|3. Minnesota
|44. Florida
|4. New Hampshire
|45. Arkansas
|5. Maine
|46. New Mexico
|6. Rhode Island
|47. Georgia
|7. Vermont
|48. South Carolina
|8. Washington
|49. Nevada
|9. Iowa
|50. Alabama
|10. District of Columbia
|51. Mississippi
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-have-a-baby/6513