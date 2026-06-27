Missouri Ranks #22 Overall As The “Most Patriotic States” In The USA

With the most patriotic day of the year…July 4th…just a week away, how does Missouri rank when it comes to the most patriotic states across the country…?

Many would probably argue but, according to a study by WalletHub.com, the Show-Me State ranks #22.

The study compared the 50 states across 13 key indicators highlighted by Military Engagement which ranked Missouri 29th and Civic Engagement which ranked Missouri 21st.

Overall, the least patriotic states according to WalletHub.com are Louisiana, New York and Arkansas while the most patriotic states are Vermont, Montana and Virginia.

More info:

With the Fourth of July approaching, yet the nation facing challenges like inflation and mass shootings, personal-finance company WalletHub has released its report on the 2026‘s Most Patriotic States in America, along with expert insights.

To identify where Americans show the strongest red, white, and blue pride, WalletHub evaluated all 50 states using 13 key indicators of patriotism. The dataset includes metrics ranging from military enlistment and veteran populations to the share of adults who voted in the 2024 presidential election and the number of AmeriCorps volunteers per capita. Below are some additional highlights from the report.

Top 20 Most Patriotic States

1. Virginia 11. Utah 2. Montana 12. Alaska 3. Vermont 13. Kansas 4. Colorado 14. Hawaii 5. Oregon 15. Wyoming 6. North Dakota 16. Iowa 7. Washington 17. Nebraska 8. Maryland 18. Idaho 9. Minnesota 19. Kentucky 10. New Hampshire 20. New Mexico

Key Stats

Blue states are more patriotic , with an average ranking of 21.26, compared with 28.10 for red states (1 = Best).

are more , with an average ranking of 21.26, compared with 28.10 for red (1 = Best). Alaska has the most veterans per 1,000 civilian adults , which is 3.2 times more than in New York, the state with the fewest.

, which is 3.2 times more than in New York, the state with the fewest. Minnesota has the highest share of adults who voted in the 2024 presidential election , which is 1.4 times higher than in Arkansas, the state with the lowest.

, which is 1.4 times higher than in Arkansas, the state with the lowest. Utah has the highest volunteer rate, which is 2.5 times higher than in Rhode Island, the state with the lowest.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-patriotic–states/13680