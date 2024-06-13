Missouri Ranks #32 When It Comes To Disaster Preparedness

Thu. Jun 13th, 2024
How prepared is the State of Missouri when it comes to disaster preparedness…?
According to the personal finance website SmileHub.com, Missouri ranks 32nd based on a combination of factors used for the study including resilience infrastructure and support capacity, disaster prevention/planning/and/funding, and disaster risk and lasting damage.
Massachusetts, Vermont and Hawaii are the most prepared for a disaster according to the study while Tennessee, Arizona and Mississippi are the least prepared.
Full Report:
With the U.S. facing record numbers of billion-dollar natural disasters, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for Disaster Relief and Best States for Disaster Preparedness in 2024.
In order to highlight the states that understand the importance of disaster preparedness and the ones that need to improve, SmileHub compared the 50 states across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from fire and police stations per capita to the presence of an enhanced disaster mitigation plan to the community resilience score.
|
Best States
|
Worst States
|1. Massachusetts
|41. Alabama
|2. Vermont
|42. Texas
|3. Hawaii
|43. Indiana
|4. North Dakota
|44. New Mexico
|5. Pennsylvania
|45. Kansas
|6. Rhode Island
|46. South Carolina
|7. Alaska
|47. Nevada
|8. Washington
|48. Tennessee
|9. South Dakota
|49. Arizona
|10. Wisconsin
|50. Mississippi
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://smilehub.org/blog/best-states-for-disaster-preparedness/128