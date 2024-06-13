Missouri Ranks #32 When It Comes To Disaster Preparedness

How prepared is the State of Missouri when it comes to disaster preparedness…?

According to the personal finance website SmileHub.com, Missouri ranks 32nd based on a combination of factors used for the study including resilience infrastructure and support capacity, disaster prevention/planning/and/funding, and disaster risk and lasting damage.

Massachusetts, Vermont and Hawaii are the most prepared for a disaster according to the study while Tennessee, Arizona and Mississippi are the least prepared.

Full Report:

With the U.S. facing record numbers of billion-dollar natural disasters, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for Disaster Relief and Best States for Disaster Preparedness in 2024 .

In order to highlight the states that understand the importance of disaster preparedness and the ones that need to improve, SmileHub compared the 50 states across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from fire and police stations per capita to the presence of an enhanced disaster mitigation plan to the community resilience score.

Best States Worst States 1. Massachusetts 41. Alabama 2. Vermont 42. Texas 3. Hawaii 43. Indiana 4. North Dakota 44. New Mexico 5. Pennsylvania 45. Kansas 6. Rhode Island 46. South Carolina 7. Alaska 47. Nevada 8. Washington 48. Tennessee 9. South Dakota 49. Arizona 10. Wisconsin 50. Mississippi

Key Stats

Vermont has the most national guard members per capita , 11.4 times more than in California, which has the fewest.

, 11.4 times more than in California, which has the fewest. Massachusetts has the most physicians and surgeons per capita , 3.3 times more than in North Dakota, which has the fewest.

, 3.3 times more than in North Dakota, which has the fewest. Minnesota has the highest community resilience score, 5.3 times higher than in Nevada, which has the lowest score.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://smilehub.org/blog/best-states-for-disaster-preparedness/128