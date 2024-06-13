Osage Beach Man Faces Child Abuse And Kidnapping Charges Following Altercations On Sunday

A Camden County man is facing numerous child abuse and assault charges following an altercation over the weekend.

According to Osage Beach Police, officers were called out Sunday to a residence around 3 AM, where they made contact with 32-year-old Misael Jesus Jiminez-Guendulayn, who was claiming he had been disrespected by a person at the home…causing an argument.

OBPD indicated in their report that were was the small of alcohol on his breath and cut was visible under his eye, along with cuts on his hand where he allegedly punched two walls.

Furthermore, court documents indicate Misael had previously been at a party in Montreal, where allegedly he assaulted three victims…grabbing them by their hair and dragging them around, then strangling one of the victims in front of the others.

Also noted in a probable cause statement was that one of the victims had multiple abrasions and bruises, of which she claims came from Misael pushing her into a door that broke, causing her to fall down 14 stairs.

Another one of the victims was able to flee the scene, while the other two were forced to remain and endure “verbal abuse.”

Misael is facing three felony charges of child abuse, two charges of kidnapping and two charges of domestic assault.

He’s currently in the Camden County Jail being held on a $10,000 cash bond or $100,000 surety bond, with a bond hearing schedule for Wednesday.