Marine Who Vanished From Ft. Wood Arrested In Bourbon Missouri

A marine who vanished from Fort Leonard Wood back in May has been picked up by U.S. Marshals in Bourbon Missouri.

According to reports, 19-year-old Private First-Class Kavian Elder of Memphis Tennessee disappeared on May 3rd, during his final phase of specialty training.

A search was conducted around the base by Elder’s family over the Memorial Day weekend, but it was unsuccessful.

The Marines launched a nationwide missing bulletin for his return shortly after, which eventually lead to the discovery and arrest of Elder in Crawford County.

At this time there’s no word as to the reason for his disappearance, or as to why he ended up in the Bourbon area.