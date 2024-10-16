Missouri Ranks #38 In Energy Efficiency Across The Nation

How energy efficient is the State of Missouri compared to the rest of the country..?

According to WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, Missouri ranks among the bottom 25% of the country when it comes to home and auto energy efficiency.

Missouri’s 38th place ranking, out of 48 with Alaska and Hawaii not part of the survey, is based on ranking 38th in home costs and 32nd in auto costs.

WalletHub says the average U.S. family, in 2023, spent at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $2,450 on gasoline.

Alabama and South Carolina were the least energy efficient states while New York and Washington were the most energy efficient states.

Full Report:

With October being National Energy Awareness Month and the average U.S. family spending at least $2,000 per year on utilities, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Most & Least Energy-Efficient States, to see which states save people the most money while also saving the environment.

WalletHub compared the energy efficiency of residents’ homes and automobiles in 48 U.S. states. Due to data limitations, Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from our analysis.

Most Energy-Efficient States Least Energy-Efficient States 1. Washington 39. Georgia 2. New York 40. Kentucky 3. California 41. Tennessee 4. Vermont 42. Arkansas 5. Utah 43. Louisiana 6. Massachusetts 44. Wyoming 7. Oregon 45. Mississippi 8. Minnesota 46. West Virginia 9. Rhode Island 47. Alabama 10. Colorado 48. South Carolina

To view the full report and your state’s ranking, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-and-least-energy-efficient-states/7354