Walgreens Announces Plans To Close 1,200 Stores – Unknown If Lake Store Included In That List Or Not

With this week’s announcement that Walgreens reported a $3-billion loss nationwide for Fiscal-2024, which just ended August 31st, the corporation has announced plans to shutdown 1,200 stores over the next three years.

KRMS News reached out to the Walgreens corporate headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, to inquire about the status of the Osage Beach location and whether it’s on the list of the 1,200 closures.

According to a Walgreens representative who contacted the KRMS late Tuesday afternoon, at this time, there is no information available on the status of the Osage Beach store.

The closing will happen over the next three years, and the CEO says it will build a “healthier store base,” since the stores being shut down are not profitable.

The company says it will try to keep all of its employees as it closes the locations.

KRMS News will continue to follow the story and pass along any relevant details when released by Walgreens.