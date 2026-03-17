Missouri Ranks At The Top For Doctors To Practice Medicine

When it comes to the best for doctors to practice medicine in, the Show-Me State has a lofty ranking of number-7 in the study of 51 including the District of Columbia.

The study by WalletHub.com took into several key metrics including opportunity and competition which ranked Missouri number-1 and medical environment which gave Missouri a ranking of 42nd.

Family medicine physicians earn a nationwide average of about $238,000 while medical school graduates carry about $247,000 in student debt.

Ranking at the bottom of the list As the best places for doctors to practice medicine are Rhode Island, New Jersey and New York. At the top of the list…Louisiana, Indiana and Montana.

More info:

With National Doctors’ Day approaching on March 30 and family physicians earning an average annual salary of about $238,000, the personal finance company WalletHub has released its report on 2026’s Best and Worst States for Doctors. The report aims to highlight where doctors can achieve the greatest financial success and enjoy the strongest working conditions.

To determine the top states for doctors (and for patients seeking high-quality care) WalletHub evaluated all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 19 key metrics. These factors range from physicians’ average annual wages to hospitals per capita and the quality of each state’s public hospital system.

Practicing in Missouri (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 7 th

2 nd – Avg. Annual Wage of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Annual Wage of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 3 rd – Avg. Monthly Starting Salary of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Monthly Starting Salary of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 16 th – Hospitals per Capita

– Hospitals per Capita 28 th – Insured Population Rate

– Insured Population Rate 26 th – Projected % of Population Aged 65 & Older by 2030

– Projected % of Population Aged 65 & Older by 2030 2 nd – Projected Physicians per Capita by 2032

– Projected Physicians per Capita by 2032 26th – Punitiveness of State Medical Board

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-doctors/11376