Highway Patrol Reports Two Accidents & Seven Arrests Over The Weekend

The highway patrol reports two accidents and seven arrests over the weekend in the lake area.

One person was seriously hurt in an accident Friday night along U.S. 65 near Hilty Avenue in Benton County while five people suffered minor-to-moderate injuries in a golf cart accident also Friday night on Sylvan Bay Drive in Camden County.

Of the seven arrests, all but one was for impaired driving while the other arrest was on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance filed in Cole County.

Three of the arrests were reported in both Miller and Morgan counties with the other arrest in Camden County.