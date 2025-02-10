Missouri Ranks Towards The Bottom Of “Most Educated States” In New Survey

Mon. Feb 10th, 2025
Where does the State of Missouri rank when it to the most and least educated states across the country…?
According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, Missouri ranks 32nd.
Some 18 key metrics were used in the study including educational attainment, quality of education and achievement gaps between genders and races.
Ranking as the least educated states, according to WalletHub.com, are Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia while Vermont, Maryland and Massachusetts ranked as the most educated states in the country.
Full report:
With BLS data showing a correlation between higher education levels, higher income and lower unemployment rates, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s Most & Least Educated States in America, as well as expert commentary.
In order to determine the most educated states, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.
|Most Educated States
|Least Educated States
|1. Massachusetts
|41. Texas
|2. Maryland
|42. New Mexico
|3. Vermont
|43. Alabama
|4. Colorado
|44. Kentucky
|5. Connecticut
|45. Nevada
|6. Virginia
|46. Oklahoma
|7. New Jersey
|47. Arkansas
|8. New Hampshire
|48. Louisiana
|9. Washington
|49. Mississippi
|10. Minnesota
|50. West Virginia
Key Stats
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/e/most-educated-states/31075