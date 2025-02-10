Missouri Ranks Towards The Bottom Of “Most Educated States” In New Survey

Where does the State of Missouri rank when it to the most and least educated states across the country…?

According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, Missouri ranks 32nd.

Some 18 key metrics were used in the study including educational attainment, quality of education and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Ranking as the least educated states, according to WalletHub.com, are Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia while Vermont, Maryland and Massachusetts ranked as the most educated states in the country.

Full report:

With BLS data showing a correlation between higher education levels, higher income and lower unemployment rates, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s Most & Least Educated States in America, as well as expert commentary.

In order to determine the most educated states, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Most Educated States Least Educated States 1. Massachusetts 41. Texas 2. Maryland 42. New Mexico 3. Vermont 43. Alabama 4. Colorado 44. Kentucky 5. Connecticut 45. Nevada 6. Virginia 46. Oklahoma 7. New Jersey 47. Arkansas 8. New Hampshire 48. Louisiana 9. Washington 49. Mississippi 10. Minnesota 50. West Virginia

Key Stats

New Jersey has the highest school system rating , which is 40.4 times higher than in Oklahoma, the state with one of the lowest.

, which is 40.4 times higher than in Oklahoma, the state with one of the lowest. Massachusetts has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older , which is two times higher than in West Virginia, the state with the lowest.

, which is two times higher than in West Virginia, the state with the lowest. Maine has the lowest racial gap in educational attainment, with the share of black people aged 25 and older holding a bachelor’s degree at 32.19 percent compared to 23.13 percent for their white counterparts, a difference of 9.06 percent favoring black people.

https://wallethub.com/edu/e/most-educated-states/31075