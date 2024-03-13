MO Senate Discussing Charter School Operations & MESA Program

A measure seeking to modify provisions of the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program and authorizes charter schools to operate in Boone, St. Charles and St. Louis counties takes center-stage this week in the Missouri Senate.

Monday afternoon and evening were dedicated to Senate Bill 727.

Senator Andrew Koenig of Manchester is the sponsor.

He says this measure seeks to modify provisions of the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program and authorize charter schools to operate in Boone, St. Charles and St. Louis counties…

“Homeschoolers cannot participate in the ESA program, but then also sets up another category of kids and FPE, which is kinda identical to a homeschool situation.”

This legislation represents education reforms supporters are hoping to enshrine into state law yet this year.

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Lauren Arthur of Kansas City mentioned the state treasurer’s office oversees the ESA program…

“Just trying to determine whether or not this program is a worthy investment. And, I think the challenge is…right now…there isn’t a lot of data.”

Senate Bill 727 has been set aside for future consideration.