Missouri Senate Gearing Up For January Session With Pre-Filed Bills

We are just about a week-and-a-half away from when pre-filed bills start being assigned numbers which will give us a sneak peek into the next legislative session in Missouri.

It is common for those issues that are not handled during the course of one year to take a new spot with lawmakers the following year.

Among these items this year is foreign ownership of Missouri land.

Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe sponsored Senate Bill 806, one of many measures that relate to this topic…

“and it was to try to help promote investment in dairy in southwest Missouri and Abenapan. “

Some lawmakers remain concerned with education’s direction in our state.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader Doug Beck of Affton says he has issues with Senate Bill 727, which became law earlier this year…

“I’ve asked for all the data on that and they actually sent me a phone picture of the screenshot of a computer screen.”

Missouri senators continue to pre-file legislation for the next regular legislative session.

Pre-filed bills will start to receive their official numbers on Dec. 2.

The First Regular Session of the 103rd General Assembly will start in January.