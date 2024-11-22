Osage Beach Outlet Mall Sold To Sky Real Estate

The day has finally come….the outlet mall has a new owner.

Officials with the city of Osage Beach say as of November 21st, the mall will be owned and managed by Sky Real Estate.

They take over the property from the Simon Group, who had owned it for several decades during its heyday into the recent decline.

According to a report from KRCG-TV, the city has been in talks with Sky Real Estate, in an effort to create a plan for improvements that will satisfy existing code violations.

Those violations were scheduled to go to court, but with the announcement…they are now considered “resolved.”

This is an ongoing story and KRMS will continue to bring you more as the details come in.