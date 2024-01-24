Missouri Senate Looking At Crime Legislation Which Did Not Pass In 2023

The Missouri Senate Judiciary and Civil Criminal Jurisprudence Committee could be busy this week in the state capitol considering different pieces of legislation.

Sponsor, Senator Mike Burns, chair of Jefferson City, tells the panel this measure would modify provisions relating to eligibility for parole.

“This was passed in a bigger omnibus bill last year and was vetoed for other reasons. I thought we’d got to a good spot last year with this legislation.”

Several of this year’s crime related proposals were part of a larger crime bill last year that was vetoed by the governor.

The other is Senate Bill 760, which sponsor Senator Carl May of Saint Louis says would modify a provisions relating to the Critical Incident Stress Management program.

“The inception of this idea began with delivering effective mental health support to our state’s officers.”

The committee has not yet taken action on either of these bills.

Missouri senators did not have session on Monday or hold committee hearings due to the weather