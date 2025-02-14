fbpx

Group Trying To Get Green’s Mill Bridge On National Historical Register Looks To Meet In March

Friday, February 14th, 2025

A group trying to get the Green’s Mill Bridge in Camden County on the National Register of Historic Places will get together again in March for an update on past efforts and future plans for the beautification around the bridge.

It’s an informational get-together being hosted by Green’s Mill Historical Bridge, Incorporated, which will take place on Monday, March 10th, at the Camden County Museum in Linn Creek starting at 6-PM.

If you can’t attend but you do have questions about what’s going on, you can email the group at greensmillbridge@gmail.com.

Reporter Mike Anthony