Missouri senators hope to resume discussions on key issues from this past year

The 2025 regular legislative session enters into its first full week.

For some Missouri senators, there is unfinished business.

This past session, Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold sponsored a measure relating to initiative petitions in our state, which she spoke about shortly before the end of the 2024 session…

“Senate leadership was getting a lot of feedback from some people about not going to initiative petition reform. These policies are too important to play procedural games with.”

It is common for certain issues to become annual items for lawmakers.

By the same token, Sen. Tracy McCreery of St. Louis County says she remains concerned about women’s health issues…

“This debate is more pertinent than ever because as we have been in session this week, we saw the Florida Supreme Court upheld that state’s abortion ban.”

Next up for lawmakers will be committee assignments and committee hearings, which could happen before the month ends.

Missouri senators will also soon hear the governor’s budget outline.