Mike Kehoe Officially Sworn In As Missouri’s Next Governor

Jefferson City was a busy place on Monday when the next state administration was sworn in highlighted by now, officially, Governor Mike Kehoe taking office.

After the oath of office was administered by Senator Roy Blunt, Kehoe addressed the large crowd on hand at the Capitol.

“I stand before you today, mindful of the honorable history of this occasion, humbled by the trust Missourians have placed in me, and determined to meet the challenges ahead. I will always remember and honor the solemn oath I just took.”

Statewide elected officials were also sworn in during the ceremony.

Today, at a ceremony at the Missouri State Capitol, Mike Kehoe was sworn in as the 58th Governor of Missouri, marking a new chapter of leadership for the state.

Building on his distinguished record of public service, successful business career, and an unwavering commitment to Missouri’s communities, Governor Kehoe vowed to honor the state’s rich legacy while forging an ambitious path toward a brighter future. With a focus on public safety, education, economic development, and agriculture, he outlined his administration’s goal to tackle the most pressing challenges and seize the opportunities for growth.

“My life—growing up in the inner city, moving to a small town, building businesses, operating a ranch—these experiences have taught me one thing: Missourian’s are more alike than we are different,” said Governor Kehoe. “It will take each of us, working together, to secure an even safer, stronger, and more prosperous Missouri.”

Governor Kehoe was sworn in by former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, using a Bible that belonged to his mother, Lorriane Kehoe.

Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger, Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, State Treasurer Vivek Malek, and Attorney General Andrew Bailey were also sworn in during today’s inauguration ceremony. Oaths were administered by the following individuals:

Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Rhodes Russell for Lieutenant Governor Wasinger;

for Lieutenant Governor Wasinger; Judge Thomas N Chapman of the 43 rd Judicial Circuit for Secretary of State Denny Hoskins;

for Secretary of State Denny Hoskins; Judge Thomas C. Clark II of the Missouri Court of Appeals , Eastern District for State Treasurer Vivek Malek; and

, for State Treasurer Vivek Malek; and Missouri Supreme Court Judge Kelly Broniec for Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Following a performance of the National Anthem by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Eva Millar-Galván, the Most Reverend W. Shawn McKnight, Bishop of Jefferson City, gave the invocation. The swearing-in of state elected officials was followed by a 19-gun salute and flyover of military aircraft. Musical selections were performed by the 135th Army Band. The event concluded with a benediction offered by Reverend John Miles, Senior Pastor at Morning Star Baptist Church in Kansas City.

A copy of Governor Kehoe‘s inaugural address is attached below. Photos from today’s ceremony will be available on Governor Kehoe’s Flickr page.