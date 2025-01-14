Missouri Sits In The Middle For National Racial Integration

Tue. Jan 14th, 2025
How does Missouri rank when it comes to the issue of racial integration levels of black and white people…?
According to http://walletHub.com, a personal finance website, Missouri ranks 31st in the survey of all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
The survey took into account 22 metrics including employment and wealth, education, social and civic engagement and health.
DC, Iowa and Vermont ranked at the bottom of the survey while Arizona, Hawaii and New Mexico ranked as the best states when it comes to the states with the most racial progress.
Full Report:
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner and large gaps still existing between the incomes and employment rates of white and Black Americans, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States That Have Made the Most Racial Progress, along with expert commentary, to highlight where we’ve made the biggest strides toward equality over the past several decades.
WalletHub measured the gaps between Black people and white people across 22 key indicators of equality in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data set ranges from median annual household income to standardized-test scores to voter turnout.
|States With the Most Racial Progress
|Most Integrated States Overall
|1. Texas
|1. New Mexico
|2. Wyoming
|2. Hawaii
|3. Mississippi
|3. Arizona
|4. Georgia
|4. Kentucky
|5. New Jersey
|5. Texas
|6. New Mexico
|6. Alaska
|7. Maryland
|7. Delaware
|8. Connecticut
|8. Washington
|9. Florida
|9. Maryland
|10. Idaho
|10. Georgia
Key Stats
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-most-and-least-racial-progress/18428