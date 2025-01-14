Missouri Sits In The Middle For National Racial Integration

How does Missouri rank when it comes to the issue of racial integration levels of black and white people…?

According to http://walletHub.com, a personal finance website, Missouri ranks 31st in the survey of all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

The survey took into account 22 metrics including employment and wealth, education, social and civic engagement and health.

DC, Iowa and Vermont ranked at the bottom of the survey while Arizona, Hawaii and New Mexico ranked as the best states when it comes to the states with the most racial progress.

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner and large gaps still existing between the incomes and employment rates of white and Black Americans, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States That Have Made the Most Racial Progress, along with expert commentary, to highlight where we’ve made the biggest strides toward equality over the past several decades.

WalletHub measured the gaps between Black people and white people across 22 key indicators of equality in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data set ranges from median annual household income to standardized-test scores to voter turnout.

States With the Most Racial Progress Most Integrated States Overall 1. Texas 1. New Mexico 2. Wyoming 2. Hawaii 3. Mississippi 3. Arizona 4. Georgia 4. Kentucky 5. New Jersey 5. Texas 6. New Mexico 6. Alaska 7. Maryland 7. Delaware 8. Connecticut 8. Washington 9. Florida 9. Maryland 10. Idaho 10. Georgia

Key Stats

The District of Columbia has the lowest gap in homeownership rates between white people and Black people. Connecticut has made the most progress in closing this gap since 1970.

Hawaii has the lowest gap in median annual household incomes between white people and Black people. Wyoming has made the most progress in closing this gap since 1979.

Alaska has the lowest gap in unemployment rates between white people and Black people. North Dakota has made the most progress in closing this gap since 1970.

Hawaii has the lowest gap in poverty rates between white people and Black people. Mississippi has made the most progress in closing this gap since 1970.

Wyoming has the lowest gap in bachelor's degree attainment (for adults ages 25+) between white people and Black people. Wyoming has made the most progress in closing this gap since 1970.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-most-and-least-racial-progress/18428