Ozarks Amphitheater Announces Star Studded Lineup For 2025

Coming off a highly successful 2024, officials with the Ozarks Amphitheater hope to continue the momentum which has been building over the past 10 years.

“Ran into COVID in 2020 and then we came back with 21 with 17 shows and then 18 and then 19 and now 24 and we’re going to 25 to 3025 to 28 is our target for this year.”

Amphitheater Director of Business Development Tom Abbett also says that comedian Nate Bargatze will open the season in May with the likes of Dwight Yoakam, the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Trace Adkins and the Goo Goo Dolls already announced to perform this year.