Meeting For Possible Residential Development Happens Tuesday In Osage Beach

Another residential development could be a step closer to being put up in Osage Beach after tonight’s meeting of the city’s planning commission.

That commission is getting together to consider granting a special use permit to allow for the proposed development to be located in a commercial zone.

The developer, Richard Ellerman, is wanting to construct up to 30 separate, single-family rental facilities on a 2.3 acre parcel of land along with improvements to the roadway in the area of Lions Road…property that Ellerman currently owns.

The planning department is recommending approval of the Special Use Permit.

The commission meeting, later today, will begin at 5:30 in Osage Beach City Hall.