Missouri State Bears Surprise Everyone With Major Wins

I don’t think any of us on this coming.

The Missouri State Bears playing in a new league, at least to them this year in Conference USA, leaving the Valley and not closing out the regular season in very strong fashion.

In fact, they lost eight of nine going to the CUSA tournament.

But Tuesday night they beat FIU and then Wednesday they take down top seed Liberty 77 to 69.

So for the Bears, a day off now tomorrow and they will play in the semifinals Friday afternoon.

They’ll get the winner of Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee.

They’ll play tomorrow night’s. Konzo Martin and company shaking things up, trying to advance to the NCAA tournament.

They need two more wins to do it, but they took down the biggest team in the league.