New Study Shows Biomarkers In Blood Could Help Diagnose Dementia Earlier

A study that followed older women for 25 years looked at whether a biomarker that reflects early brain changes could help diagnose symptoms of dementia earlier on.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego found a blood-based biomarker could predict a woman’s risk of developing dementia 25 years before symptoms appear.

One of the study’s authors is Aladdin Shadya….“The value of blood-based biomarkers is that if we can determine an individual is at higher risk of future dementia, if someone knows that they’re at future risk and they currently don’t have symptoms, that’s really the best time to intervene.”

Current blood-based biomarkers aren’t recommended for people without symptoms.

The study was published in the journal JAMA.