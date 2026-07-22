Missouri Veterans Hall Of Fame Class For 2026 To Include STL Cardinal’s Legend

Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger and the Board of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame have announced the 2026 class of inductees into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame.

They include Shaun Broeker of St. Louis, Richard Harding and David Russell of Columbia, Charles Kruse of Dexter, Todd Nicely of Imperial and Edward Ucinski Senior of Affton along with honorary inductee Stan Musial…the St. Louis baseball legend.

The induction ceremony is set for 2:00 on the afternoon of Friday, October 30th, at the Missouri State Capitol Rotunda.