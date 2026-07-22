Lake Area School Districts Look To Protect Students From Heat At Upcoming Sporting Events

The heat advisory may be over for a few days but it’s still something lake area school districts are keeping an eye on especially on the playing surfaces with the kids back and in the practice mode for the upcoming seasons.

Osage Football Coach Shannon Jolley says his main concern is making sure the kids are getting acclimated to the heat and staying well-hydrated, on and off the field.

“We don’t want any kid to to suffer from heat exhaustion he stroke. We’ve done extensive stuff in training. Our coaches are skilled. We’ve got a great trainer in Zach Greco. It is different now. We tell them you can get a drink anytime you want as long as it doesn’t disrupt the flow of practice.”

The week ahead is expected to bring more hot days with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90’s and heat indices well over 100.

And to top it off, the temperatures are expected to be even warmer in Branson where the Indians will travel to for a few days of a summer camp involving more than 20 other schools.