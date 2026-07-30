Missouri’s Amish Community Is Growing Statewide And Across The Lake Area

A new study is showing Missouri to be one of the fastest-growing destinations for Amish Families, and the Lake is one of those locations.

According to the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College, the State’s Amish population more than double the national growth rate.

Detailed numbers showed the population grew statewide by nearly 26% between 2021 and 2025, and that continued…. increasing from around 14,000 to an estimated 18,000 today.

The Young Center also reports that there were 21 new Amish settlements that have been established in the Show Me State since 2015, more than any other state.

The state’s largest Anabaptist Amish settlement is in Seymour at 4,325, the largest settlement near the Lake is Windsor at 500 and the largest settlement in the lake area is Edwards at 165.

The Lake area also has the largest Mennonite Amish community, with around 800 residents between Barnett and Versailles.