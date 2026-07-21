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Missouri’s “Back To School” Sale Tax Holiday Begins August 7th

All News RSS Feed Front Page News School News State News Tuesday, July 21st, 2026

This year’s Back-to School Sales Tax Holiday across Missouri is on the calendar for August 7th through the 9th.

The Department of Revenue says it begins at 12:01-am on the 7TH and will run through Midnight that Sunday.

Qualifying items in the sales tax holiday include clothing not exceeding $100 per item, school supplies not exceeding $50 per purchase, computer software and graphing calculators with taxable values not exceeding $350 and $150 respectively per item, and the retail sales of personal computers and peripheral devices not exceeding $1500 per item.

And you do not have to be a Missouri resident or even a student to take advantage of the sales tax holiday.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News School News State News Tuesday, July 21st, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony