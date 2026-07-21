Wed. Jul 22nd, 2026

 

Eight People Hurt When Boat Crashes Into Rock On The Meramec

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Tuesday, July 21st, 2026

Eight people are injured, one seriously, when the shoal runner they were on hit an underwater rock causing the vessel to drift into and strike a rock bluff along the Meramec River two miles upstream from the Campbell Bridge in Crawford County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 2:00 Sunday afternoon.

A 30-year-old occupant from Dittmer was seriously hurt while driver of the boat, a 34-year-old from St. Louis, and six others including four children ranging from 3-12 years-old suffered minor-to-moderate injuries.

All eight were taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Tuesday, July 21st, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony