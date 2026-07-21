Eight People Hurt When Boat Crashes Into Rock On The Meramec

Eight people are injured, one seriously, when the shoal runner they were on hit an underwater rock causing the vessel to drift into and strike a rock bluff along the Meramec River two miles upstream from the Campbell Bridge in Crawford County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 2:00 Sunday afternoon.

A 30-year-old occupant from Dittmer was seriously hurt while driver of the boat, a 34-year-old from St. Louis, and six others including four children ranging from 3-12 years-old suffered minor-to-moderate injuries.

All eight were taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan.